Join us Sunday, June 19, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for our annual parish picnic and a farewell to Fr. Jay who will be moving to permanently Burlington. Bring a side dish, a lawn chair and drinks. Entrée will be Black Diamond Barbecue.
The Eileen George Prayer Group meets Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Cosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morristown.
Join us June 22 for Chicken Curry for a Cause. All proceeds from the takeout meal will help a local family at risk of homelessness. The single-parent family, which includes a pregnant mother with three children, one of whom has disabilities, is currently couch surfing in a room of a mobile home. They have a steady income and a vehicle, and the owner of the mobile home park has offered them a recently renovated mobile home for $15,000.
They can fit the mobile home park fees in their budget if they can get the mobile home. Orders are $15 and include fried rice, chicken curry, paratha (Indian bread) and a potato dish. Deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Curry pickup is 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
To order: in Stowe, blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org, 802-253-7536; in Morrisville, holysaints@comcast.net; 802-888-3318.
The Diocese of Burlington will participate in a worldwide Rosary Relay on Friday, June 24 at 4 p.m. It will be led by Msgr. John McDermottt at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Beginning at midnight Friday, June 24, Catholics at various locations in over 100 countries will start praying the Rosary every half hour, passing it along to the next location until finally the entire world will be encircled in the Rosary just before midnight the next day.
Totus Tuus summer camp will be held July 10-15 at Blessed Sacrament. Many volunteers are needed. Contact Christina DeRuzza at 802-253-1542 or cjpatoine@hotmail.com for a list of needs and whether you can help.
Totus Tuus is an energetic and fun Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and proclaiming the Catholic faith through evangelism, catechesis, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship. Grades 1 through 8 meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be a session for high school students each evening. Register at bit.ly/3xKAKFb.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer.
— Lisa McCormack
