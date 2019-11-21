This weekend we celebrate the 34th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Our pastor, Rev. Jon Schnobrich or our parochial vicar, Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The lectionary recognizes the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. Established by Pope Pius XI in 1925, the feast is intended to proclaim Christ’s royalty over individuals, families, society, governments and nations.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
Fr. Jon will offer a blessing for skiers and snowboarders after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Dec. 1. All members of the Stowe skiing and riding community are welcome to gather in the church parking lot at 11:30 a.m. for a blessing for a safe and healthy season.
Blessed Sacrament is teaming up with Stowe Community Church, Stowe Elementary, Middle and High schools, and the Lamoille Family Center to provide local families in need with Thanksgiving dinners. Twenty-five families have signed up to receive dinners this year.
See our turkey in back of the church and pull the food feathers to help donate. Food donations can be brought to the parish hall, located behind the church, on Friday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 23, after 4:30 p.m. Mass; and Sunday, Nov. 24 after 8 a.m. Mass. Volunteers are needed to help drive items from Blessed Sacrament to Stowe Community Church and to help make baskets, from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 24.
You can support the Lamoille Family Center Holiday Toy Project by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parish hall through Dec. 10. The Holiday Toy Project allows local economically disadvantaged parents to select new toys and stocking stuffers for their children.
Blessed Sacrament also holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place non-perishable items or checks made out to the food share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lynn Altadonna