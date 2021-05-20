Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
Fr. Joseph will be returning to his home diocese of Onitsha, Nigeria on July 1. A thanksgiving reception will be planned to honor him in the coming weeks. See Phyllis Lepito if you would like to help.
Fr. Joseph and Fr. Jon invite you to join them for May devotions. May, like October, is a month that we contemplate the mystery of God in the Blessed Virgin Mary. Join them on Monday, May 24, from 6-7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe, and Tuesday, May 25, from 6-7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
Registration for Totally Yours, a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school) at Blessed Sacrament.
For more information, or to register, visit vermontcatholic.org.
This Sunday we celebrate Pentecost Sunday. The gospel reading is John 20: 19-23.
— Lisa McCormack
