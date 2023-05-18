• Second collection May 20-21: Catholic communications.
• Knights of Columbus game night, Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Hot dogs, baked beans, chips and beverages will be available at a nominal price. Bring along your favorite snacks to share and any board games or card games you enjoy. All are invited; bring a friend. Call 802-793-3099 for further information.
• Italy pilgrimage informational meeting, Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Fr. Sahaya Paul will be hosting a meeting to answer your questions and gauge your interest in the Italy pilgrimage, being offered Nov. 13-22. Details available here bit.ly/3I3oZ16.
• 4th annual Walk to Mary pilgrimage: Walk with us from St. Joseph’s church in Isle LaMotte to St. Anne’s Shrine on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9 a.m. For those wanting to participate but cannot walk, we have added adoration at the shrine beginning at 9:30 a.m. During our walk we will pray the holy rosary and divine mercy chaplet. Mass will be celebrated and after lunch we will pray the Stations of the Cross for the protection of life at all stages.
• SoulCore: Fridays, May 19 and 26 and June 2, 9:15 a.m.
• Youth mass and religious education end-of-year celebration: Sunday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. Mass.
• Alive: Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., at Most Holy Name of Jesus
• Benevolence Fund awareness fundraiser: Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.