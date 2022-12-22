“Joy to the world, the Lord is come,
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come,
Let Earth receive her King,
Let every heart prepare Him room.”
During this holy season of Christmas, may we pray for God’s blessing on all our families. Mary showed her openness to place her trust in him. Joseph showed us his courage during times of anxiety and uncertainty. We ask Jesus to embrace our families.
Our creche this year has exceptional figurines, carved from hardwood in the Congo by a sculptor named Prince. These figures were a gift in 2008 from parishioners Shawn and Chantal Kerivan and Lt. Col. Charles Collins (military attaché to the Congo) in honor of their mother, parishioner Trudi Collins. The dark figures remind us that the Christ child has come for the whole world.
All are welcome to stop by this beautiful display and pray for peace.
A few events to look forward to:
• Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; there is no midnight Mass this year.
• Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day mass, 8 and 10:30 a.m.
• Christmas maple project: With each order, we’ll create a custom label for you, adding whatever message you choose. Just $150 per case of twelve 8-ounce bottles will provide you unforgettable Christmas gifts or a sweet thank you for your clients. Place orders online at bscvt.com/maple-fundraiser. Email your photo and message to mary.skelton@gmail.com for the label. Questions? Call Mary at 802-734-0661.
Fr. Sahaya Paul and Fr. Jon Schnobrich would like to encourage all who are reading this to not neglect your inner spiritual preparations for Christmas. They encourage us to make a good confession sometime before we celebrate the nativity of Jesus. If it’s been a while since you’ve been to confession, check out this link to help you make a good one: goodconfession.com.
Contact the office anytime if you would like to make a confession by appointment, or you can ask them before daily Mass during Adoration. They are both always happy to celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation with you.
Keep the faith, peace and Merry Christmas.
— Jack Clark
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
