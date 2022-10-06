There’s a chill in the air. Fall is here and with it comes the harvest, a perfect time to be thankful. Join us in praying, “May the harvest from the fields remind us of the abundance we have been given, and bounty we are to share with others. May the dying of summer’s spirit remind us of your great promise, that death is temporary, and life is eternal. We praise you for your goodness forever and ever.”
A few events to look forward to are:
• Pie Breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-noon: The one time it’s OK to have pie for breakfast. Come out and enjoy all the pie you can eat while supporting our parish’s trip to the Holy Land. $12 per person.
• Altar server training, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m.
• Vermont Catholic Women’s Retreat, Sunday, Oct. 30, St. Catherine’s in Shelburne, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., check-in 8:30 a.m.: Key note is Monsignor Richard Lavalley. Cost is $30. Lunch provided; limited spots available. vermontcatholic.org/womens-retreat.
SoulCore resumes Friday, Oct. 14, 9:15-10:15 a.m. SoulCore engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary, integrating the prayers of the rosary with strength and functional movements to nourish the body and soul. Bring a mat, water and optional weights of 1 to 3 pounds.
Every year close to the feast of St. Luke (Oct. 18), patron saint of physicians, a white coat Mass is offered for all those who work in the medical field. This year, Blessed Sacrament is again delighted to host all medical professionals to come and pray with us on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Contact Dr. Marta Kokoszynska, president, Vermont Catholic Medical Guild, for more details at kokomed@gmail.com.
Finally, we hope you were able to bring your pets this past Sunday to be blessed in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi for feast day. Please pray for my special pet who recently died. Emmitt, our labradoodle, reached the age of 16. He filled our family with unconditional love and energy and was so loved.
