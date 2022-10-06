There’s a chill in the air. Fall is here and with it comes the harvest, a perfect time to be thankful. Join us in praying, “May the harvest from the fields remind us of the abundance we have been given, and bounty we are to share with others. May the dying of summer’s spirit remind us of your great promise, that death is temporary, and life is eternal. We praise you for your goodness forever and ever.”

A few events to look forward to are:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.