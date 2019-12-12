Blessed Sacrament Church on Mountain Road in Stowe has a unique and extraordinary history. The Catholic congregation gathered on Sundays in the basement of the Town Hall of Stowe to attend Mass because they did not have a church building.
In 1947 Bishop Edward Ryan assigned Rev. Francis E. McDonough to be pastor of Holy Cross Church in Morrisville and the Stowe parish and to build a church in Stowe.
The Knights of Columbus hoped to build a church in Stowe to honor Brother Joseph Dutton, a 19th-century Stowe native. Dutton was remembered and admired for his work with Father Damien (who is now St. Damien) in caring for the lepers on the island of Molokai, Hawaii.
After several unsuccessful attempts to find a suitable site for the church, Fr. McDonough thought he had found the perfect location. Although the property was not for sale, Fr. McDonough approached the owner about the possibility of selling a portion of his land as a location for a church. The owner, Mr. McCutcheon, said he might consider it, but would have to think about it.
After several days, Fr. McDonough again spoke with the owner, and happened to mention that the church was to be built in memory of Br. Joseph Dutton. Mr. McCutcheon’s reply surprised Fr. McDonough. “Well,” he said to the pastor, “that’s interesting. You know he was born in the house I live in and my grandmother was a younger sister of his grandmother.”
In Fr. McDonough’s remembrances of the building of Blessed Sacrament Church, he expressed his own reaction to this astounding coincidence as follows: “Well, if the Angel Gabriel had appeared to me on the spot, and said this was the place to build a church, I couldn’t have been more sure of it.”
It was with great enthusiasm that Fr. McDonough visited Baroness Maria von Trapp and her family to ask for their prayers to acquire the property. However, when the pastor presented the offer to Bishop Ryan, the bishop did not consider the property to be a suitable site.
Feeling completely frustrated, Fr. McDonough reported the bishop’s response to Maria von Trapp, who offered to speak with the bishop the very next morning. Mrs. von Trapp’s powers of persuasion must have been considerable, because by the afternoon of that same day, the bishop approved the purchase of the property and directed Fr. McDonough to start building the church.
On Nov. 2, 1948, Fr. McDonough had the satisfaction of turning the first sod for the construction of Blessed Sacrament Church. The architectural firm of Wittier and Goodrich from Burlington designed a rustic church suited to the needs of its small congregation and characterized by its simplicity and harmonious proportions.
Fr. McDonough wanted to fulfill the earlier plans of the Knights to remember Brother Joseph Dutton. Blessed Sacrament Church was completed and dedicated to Brother Joseph Dutton. The first Mass was celebrated on March 6, 1949, by Most Rev. Edward F. Ryan, bishop of Burlington. The Trapp Family Singers returned from a tour in England to sing at this special Mass. Fr. McDonough described this day as “a glorious occasion”.
(This history is edited from the book “Painting on Light,” by Josephine Belloso, available at the church.)
Blessed Sacrament Church has served the Catholic community in Stowe, including many visitors for 70 years. The Bishop of Hawaii recently began the process to gain sainthood for Brother Joseph Dutton. Currently, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich is the pastor and the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam is the resident parochial vicar.