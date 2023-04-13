Joseph Dutton

When he arrived at the leper colony on the Hawaiian island of Moloka’i in 1886 Joseph Dutton of Stowe is greeted by Fr. Damien of Belgium, declared St. Damien in 2009.

This scene is one of 12 painted on the outside wall of Stowe’s Blessed Sacrament Church in 1949 by French liturgical artist Andre Girard.

 Courtesy photo

The parishioners at Blessed Sacrament Church is Stowe are preparing an 180th birthday bash to honor the person to whom their church was dedicated when it was built in 1949.

Born in 1843 on the farmland where the church now stands, Ira Dutton is now called “Servant of God, Joseph Dutton, Layman” because the Catholic Church recognizes that his exemplary life of service to the lepers on the island of Moloka’i may be saint worthy.

