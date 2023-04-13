The parishioners at Blessed Sacrament Church is Stowe are preparing an 180th birthday bash to honor the person to whom their church was dedicated when it was built in 1949.
Born in 1843 on the farmland where the church now stands, Ira Dutton is now called “Servant of God, Joseph Dutton, Layman” because the Catholic Church recognizes that his exemplary life of service to the lepers on the island of Moloka’i may be saint worthy.
Guests have been invited from Hawai’i, including the Most Rev. Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu, who initiated the cause for Dutton’s canonization.
Dutton worked for 44 years on Moloka’i alongside Saint Damien De Veuster and Saint Marianne Cope.
The church and its parishioners have long been an important part of the effort to recognize Dutton’s service. There are 12 panels on the outside walls that depict Dutton’s life on Moloka’i.
In 2008, Gerry Kirchner was awarded the Dutton Service Medal for his role in promoting the memory of Dutton.
The community is invited to participate in the weekend activities:
• Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m.: Stowe Cinema will show “The Wind and the Reckoning,” rated R, a film about the leprosy pandemic in 1890’s Hawai’i, written by John Fusco of Morristown and directed by David Cunningham. The filmfeatures a Hawaiian cast and was voted best of show at the Boston and San Diego film festivals. The showing is free.
• Sunday, April 23, Silva will be the main celebrant at the 10:30 Mass, with Rev. Jon Schnobrich, the parochial vicar, Rev. Sahaya Paul and several other priests.
Should the Catholic Church find that Joseph Dutton meets the criteria for sainthood, he will be the first person born in Vermont and the third born in the U.S. to be so recognized.
