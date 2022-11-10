This week we exercised our right to vote. Keeping in mind the great diversity of the community, some of us are happy and some are disappointed. Let us take this opportunity to pray together. Father, we ask you to unite us in support for our newly elected leaders. We pray that you will grant them the ability to serve with wisdom, courage and integrity as they represent us and govern our community. We pray that you will not allow the trivial to distract from the significant and profound needs of our nation and our citizens.

A few upcoming events to look forward to include:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.