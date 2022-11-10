This week we exercised our right to vote. Keeping in mind the great diversity of the community, some of us are happy and some are disappointed. Let us take this opportunity to pray together. Father, we ask you to unite us in support for our newly elected leaders. We pray that you will grant them the ability to serve with wisdom, courage and integrity as they represent us and govern our community. We pray that you will not allow the trivial to distract from the significant and profound needs of our nation and our citizens.
A few upcoming events to look forward to include:
• Hunter’s dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Crosby Center, Eat-in or take-out menu includes venison meatballs, bear and moose chili, pie and more plus a 50/50 raffle, prizes for the biggest buck and other hunter games. Admission is $15 per person. RSVP by Nov. 14 by calling 802-253-7536 or bscstowemusic@gmail.com. Raffle tickets will be sold after each Mass this weekend and next.
• The annual giving from the Stowe faith communities to the Lamoille Community Food Share for Thanksgiving food baskets has begun. Food baskets are for anyone in need. Last year 802 baskets were distributed. Send checks to Lamoille Community Food Share earmarked “Share for Thanksgiving,” PO Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661.
• The SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir will be in Stowe performing its “Soulful Gospel Christmas” at Spruce Peak Arts. The church is seeking community members to volunteer extra bedrooms to host members of the choir for that night only. Hosts will be recognized and will be offered free tickets to the concert. Contact Hope at hsullivan@sprucepeakarts.org
• The Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project allows parents or guardians who have registered with the center to receive new toys for their children as well as books, hats and mittens. Consider donating new, unwrapped toys like coloring books, puzzles, baby dolls, cars or Legos at the parish center or donate by going to lamoillefamilycenter.org/donate. Donations may also be mailed to Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project, 480 Cady’s Falls Rd, Morrisville VT 05661.
