Advent is the preparation for the nativity of Christ and Christmas. It began on Nov. 27 and lasts for four weeks. The first purple candle represents hope in God, the second represents faith.

As Mary and Joseph showed us on their dangerous journey, the third rose candle is the shepherd’s candle, to remind us of the joy that filled the hearts of the shepherds who received the vision of Christ’s birth from the angels. Finally, the fourth candle known as the angel candle, reminding us of the God’s love.

