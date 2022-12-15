Advent is the preparation for the nativity of Christ and Christmas. It began on Nov. 27 and lasts for four weeks. The first purple candle represents hope in God, the second represents faith.
As Mary and Joseph showed us on their dangerous journey, the third rose candle is the shepherd’s candle, to remind us of the joy that filled the hearts of the shepherds who received the vision of Christ’s birth from the angels. Finally, the fourth candle known as the angel candle, reminding us of the God’s love.
Christmas Eve Masses are at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There is no midnight mass this year.
Christmas Day Masses are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
This year, the Christmas Maple Project supports Joseph Dutton’s birthday bash on Sunday, April 23. We have a limited number of cases. Just $150 per case for 12, 8-ounce bottles provides a Christmas present or a sweet thank-you gift. Orders can be placed online at bscvt.com/maple-fundraiser. Email mary.skelton@gmail.com for the label. Call 802-734-0661 with any questions.
Next week is caroling at West Branch Apartments starting at 4 p.m. Bring the Baby Jesus from your nativity scene next weekend and there will be a special blessing at all masses.
Eileen George Prayer Group meets on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Crosby Center at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. “Hush My Soul,” a CD teaching of Eileen George, will be presented for December’s prayer group. All are invited.
