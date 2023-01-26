On Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, Blessed Sacrament will hold its second collection: fuel.
The 50th annual March for Life is Jan. 28, and this year we say goodbye to Roe v. Wade. In June, we will celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending Roe.
The say starts at 9:30 a.m. with a respect life Mass at St. Augustine Parish in Montpelier, followed by a march to the State House.
At noon, lunch will be served at the Capital Plaza. Reservations necessary, and the cost is $20 per person. Savannah Craven, from Students for Life, will be a guest speaker. We encourage high school and college students to attend and hear what Savannah has to say about being pro-life in the post-Roe generation.
Contact Vermont Right to Life, 802-229-4885 or vrlc@vrlc.net, about youth scholarships.
The church also offers “Walking with Families: Tackling the Tough Topics Around Human Sexuality,” a series that shares the beauty of the Catholic Church’s teachings on theology of the cody and offers practical tips from local professionals, clergy, religious and lay persons about how to talk about the gift of our sexuality, respond to gender identity issues and more.
The series is held online, 7-8 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 7 and 9. Register at bit.ly/3HlvLj2.
Join us every Friday for SoulCore in the parish hall at 9:15 a.m. SoulCore engages the whole person in the sacred experience of the rosary, integrating prayers with core strengthening and other movements to nourish body and soul, encouraging deeper reflection on the virtues. Bring a mat and water; weights are optional. It is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.
Non-perishable food donations for Lamoille County Food Share can always be placed in the basket at the back of the church.
