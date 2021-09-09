What would you give to spend an evening with Jesus, hearing him teach and listening to him pray?
Ken Rapp will facilitate a 12-week study based on a Ligonier Ministries teaching series entitled “Lessons from the Upper Room,” every Tuesday starting Sept.14, 6:30 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Moscow Road.
Each week the group will watch a short video presentation from Dr. Sinclair Ferguson, who will discuss the intimate hours from the night when Jesus was betrayed.
After the video, discuss the main points of the lesson and learn to know, trust and love Jesus even more.
Questions. Email Ken at kenrapp343@gmail.com.
