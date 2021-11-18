“O seeker after truth! There are two ways of healing sickness, material means and spiritual means. The first way is using material remedies. The second consists in praying to God and turning to Him. Both means should be used and practiced.
It is therefore evident that it is possible to cure by foods, aliments and fruits; but as of today, the science of medicine is imperfect, this fact is not yet fully grasped. When the science of medicine reaches perfection, treatment will be given by foods, aliments, fragrant fruits and vegetables and by various waters, hot and cold in temperature.” — Abdul-Baha
Come join us for a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., entitled “Health and Healing: A Bahai Perspective.”
The link is wcmhs.zoom.uz/j/6858336433.
— James Charkalis
