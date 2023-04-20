On Friday April 21, we celebrate the Feast of Ridvan where the prophet Baha’u’llah declared his mission in 1863 to bring unity of all mankind through God. He said “of the tree of knowledge the all-glorious fruit is this exalted word: of one tree are all ye the fruits of one bough the leaves. Let not man glory in this that he loves his country but let him rather glory in this that he loves his kind.”
Baha’u’llah announced during this time that he was the promised one foretold by all the previous prophets in whose era the reign of peace will be established. Baha’u’llah’s teachings revealed the guidelines for bringing about peace and unity among mankind. Some of the teachings include the oneness of God, the oneness of mankind, the oneness of religion, the independent investigation of truth, the equal rights and opportunities for men and women, the elimination of all kinds of prejudice, universal compulsory education, a spiritual solution to the economic problem, a universal auxiliary language to be made or adopted, science and religion must be harmonious and universal peace upheld by a world governing body.
