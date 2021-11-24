On Nov. 27, Bahá’i communities across the world will commemorate the centenary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá (servant of glory).
About 10,000 people attended his funeral in Haifa in 1921. Shops and schools were closed, and government officials left work to be part of this unprecedented outpouring of love and remembrance. Many traveled long distances, including the High Commissioner of Palestine, the governors of Jerusalem and Phoenicia, Druze leaders from the mountains of Lebanon, and numerous religious leaders.
For two hours, people vied with one another for the privilege of carrying his casket, even for a moment, up the steep slope of Mount Carmel to his resting place. Once there, the throng of mourners listened to the eulogies in different languages of nine leaders from various religious communities hail ‘Abdu’l-Bahá as the true friend of the poor and downtrodden. They praised him for his work in developing understanding between different religions and races and called him the leader of mankind.
‘Abdu’l-Bahá was the eldest son of Baha’u’lla’h (the glory of God), the prophet-founder of the Bahá’i faith. He was a young child when his family was banished from their native land of Persia because of their faith, which culminated in imprisonment in the prison city of ‘Akká, where he spent 40 years in captivity. Over time his positive influence grew, and he was afforded some liberties, which he used to act on behalf of his father to care for the poor and to minister to the sick and dying.
Bahá’u’lláh had charged ‘Abdu’l-Bahá to bring to mankind the divine plan for establishing the Christ-promised kingdom of God, “on earth as it is in heaven.”
‘Abdu’l-Bahá began three years of travel, bringing this message of hope and fulfillment of prophecy to Egypt, Europe and North America. His message to all was one of universal love, peace, fellowship and unity with every race, class and creed. He was a promoter of progressive ideals, such as the elimination of all forms of prejudice, and he said he was “teaching the world view for above party strife and national animosities... teaching the brotherhood of man.”
Join us on Nov. 27 to commemorate the centenary of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá’s passing at bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.