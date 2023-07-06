In the year 1844 at the age of 25, in response to divine command, the Báb declared he was the next manifestation of God. He was described as having the perfection of Moses, the preciousness of Jesus and the patience of Job.
He taught that every atom, particle and living creature of the universe reflects the attributes of the Creator. He proclaimed that humanity was ready to realize its destiny through the concept of unity of one creator and one eternal truth brough through the various manifestations of previous religions.
