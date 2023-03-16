The Baha’is are observing the fast from March 2 through March 20, abstaining from food from sunrise to sunset, and will celebrate Naw-Ru’z, the Baha’i new year, on Tuesday, March 21.
‘Abdul-Baha tells us “Physical fasting is a symbol ... and it is a reminder; that is, just as a person abstains from physical appetites, he is to abstain from self-appetites and self-desires. But mere abstention from food has no effect on the spirit. It is only a symbol, a reminder. Otherwise, it is of no importance. Fasting for this purpose does not mean entire abstinence from food. The golden rule as to food is, do not take too much or too little. Moderation is necessary.”
