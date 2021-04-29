The Baha’is of Stowe will celebrate Ridvan on Sunday, May 2. It was during this time in 1863 that Baha’u’llah declared he was the promised one foretold in the holy books.
His mission is to bring unity to mankind.
Baha’u’llah tells us, “Let not man glory in this that he loves his country, but rather glory in that he loves his kind.”
His teachings include the oneness of God, oneness of religion, the oneness of mankind, elimination of prejudices racial, social and economic, equality of men and women, a universal auxiliary language a spiritual solution of economic problems.
Join the Baha’is during this holy time at bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
