Will commemorate the martyrdom of the Báb on July 9.
The Bad proclaimed his station of prophethood, the divine unity of the prophets and that the Báb himself was a descendant of Abraham.
Because the Báb proclaimed his station of prophethood, he and a youth, who was a follower of the Báb, were sentenced to be executed on July 9, 1850.
On that day, the Báb had been abruptly interrupted by his captors while having his last conversation with Siyyid Husayn, who was writing down what the Báb was dictating.
The Báb then said: “Not until I have said to him all those things that I wish to say can any earthly power silence me. Though all the world be armed against me, yet shall it be powerless to deter me from fulfilling to the last word my intention.”
Sám Káhn, the Christian colonel of the Armenian regiment ordered to perform the execution, begged the Báb to be released from this duty. The Báb gave his assurance: “Follow your instruction and if your intention be sincere, the almighty is surely able to relieve you of your perplexity.”
The Báb and the youth were suspended by ropes. The firing squad consisted of three files of 250 men. Each file, in turn, opened fire, until all discharged their bullets. The smoke from the 750 rifles darkened the sky.
When the smoke cleared, the 10,000 people who had crowded on top of the barracks and adjoining houses were amazed to see the ropes holding the Báb and the youth were severed, the youth was left standing unharmed and the Báb was out of sight.
He was found unharmed in the same room he had occupied before and was completing his conversation with Hasayn. The Báb then said to his captors, “I have finished my conversation with Siyyid Husayn. Now you may proceed with your intention.”
Sám Káhn refuse to have is regiment fire again. Another regiment of 750 men fired upon them. Though their bodies were riddled with bullets, their faces were not marred.
More at bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
