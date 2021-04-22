Moses foretold exile, persecution and oppression for the children of Israel.
Christ said, “Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword,” and he predicted wars and tribulations until the coming of the son of man “in the glory of the father.”
Zoroaster foretold 3,000 years of conflict before the advent of Shah Bahram, the world-savoir, who would establish peace.
It was during this time of Ridvan, April 21-May 2, 1863, that Bahaullah declared he was the promised one foretold in the holy books. His mission is to bring unity to mankind.
Bahaullah tells us: “Let not man glory in this that he loves his country, but rather glory in this that he loves his kind.”
His teachings include the oneness of food, oneness of religion, the oneness of mankind, elimination of prejudices racial, social and economic, equality of men and women, a universal auxiliary language and a spiritual solution of economic problems.
Join the Bahais during this hoping time on bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
