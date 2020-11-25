The Bahá’ís of Stowe will be observing the Ascension of Abdul-Bahá on Friday, Nov. 27. Abdul-Baha was the son of the prophet Bahá’u’lláh. Abdul-Bahá was the center of the covenant, interpreter of the teachings and the perfect example of a Bahá’í.
The Bahá’ís are dedicated to:
• Adoration of one god and the reconciliation of all major religions.
• Appreciation of the diversity and nobility of the human family and the elimination of all prejudice.
• Establishment of world peace, equality of women and men and universal education.
• Cooperation between science and religion in the individual’s search for truth.
• Spreading hope, joy and a positive view of humanity’s future.
Visit us at any time at bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
