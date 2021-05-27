On May 28, the Baháʼí’s of Stowe will commemorate the Ascension of Baháʼu’lláh, who was the latest manifestation of God. He brought the teachings for mankind for this age in 1863.
The teachings include the oneness of God, the oneness of religion and the oneness of mankind; the independent investigation of truth; that science and religion go hand in hand; equal rights for men and women; a spiritual solution to the economic problem; the elimination of racial, religious, political and economic prejudices; a universal system of education; and the adoption of an international auxiliary language.
More at bahai.org.
— Jim Charkalis
