On May 23 we celebrate the declaration of the Báb. He was a manifestation of God and the forerunner of Bahá’u’lláh.
In 1844 he declared his mission in Persia. According to Jabir, which the Shí’ihs regard as authentic, we read: “In him shall be the perfection of Moses, the preciousness of Jesus and the patience of Job.”
Baháʼí’s believe in one God, one mankind and one unfolding religion revealed by the prophets such as Abraham, Moses, Christ, Muhammad, the Báb, and Bahá’u’lláh.
— James Charkalis
