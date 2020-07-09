On July 9, the Baháʼí Faith will observe the holy day of the martyrdom of The Báb. The Báb was a manifestation of God, who, along with Baháʼu'lláh (glory of God), were twin manifestations.
These contemporaneous manifestations, who lived during the 1800s, brought the teaching pertinent to this new age. The fundamental teachings include the oneness of God, the oneness of religion (God’s religion is unfolded in different time periods from manifestations such as Abraham, Moses, Christ, Mohamed, The Báb and Baháʼu'lláh), the oneness of mankind, equal rights and opportunities for men and women, elimination of all prejudices — racial, social and economic — and a universal language to be taught in all countries and the guidelines for world peach.
Join Baháʼí for a virtual devotional at facebook.com/BahaiTempleNorthAmerica.
— Jim Charkalis
