Registration for the 2022 Hyde Cup Tournament is now open.
Register by Wednesday, March 2. The tournament takes place March 8-12. Teams and the game schedule will be shared after the registration deadline.
Cost is $85 per player for Stowe residents, $95 for non-residents; goalies, $35 for residents, $45 non-resident; and subs, $20 per game (sign up online, then pay at the rental counter the day of the tourney.
This year’s awards party will be an additional fee for all players. Register online at bit.ly/3qY1Sgk.
