Bring a picnic and your summer spirit as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour returns to the Trapp Family concert meadow Sunday, July 2, with a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating Vermont’s most anticipated time of year.

The orchestra opens the 2023 Music in the Meadow season with guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega and Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals and marches.

