Bring a picnic and your summer spirit as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour returns to the Trapp Family concert meadow Sunday, July 2, with a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating Vermont’s most anticipated time of year.
The orchestra opens the 2023 Music in the Meadow season with guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega and Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals and marches.
A “horn man with deep roots in Latin Music and Afro-Cuban Jazz,” Vega is known as a prolific, statewide performer and host of Vermont Public’s Friday Night Jazz program. Relax under the balmy summer skies with feisty, soothing and unforgettable music by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa, Johnny Mandel and more.
Tickets be available at the gate beginning at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $40 at the gate; tickets for children ages 6-17 are $10; children 5 and under will be admitted free of charge, with the purchase of an adult ticket.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Stowe High School auditorium. Please enjoy your picnic at home prior to the concert.
