Pinnacle Ski & Sports in Stowe is holding a fundraiser to benefit youth ski and ride programs in Stowe, Morrisville, Johnson, Hyde Park and Waterbury.
The fundraiser is meant to help local kids who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get on snow and enjoy skiing and snowboarding
Each $10 ticket enters you into a raffle for ski clothing, skis, bindings, goggles, helmets, boots, backpacks and an accessories pack. One hundred percent of all tickets sold goes toward youth ski programs.
Winners will be randomly selected Thursday, Dec. 23. Get tickets online at bit.ly/3oL6cyH.
