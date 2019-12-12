The piano students of Lynn Paparella will present their winter recital on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.

Each participant will perform two pieces, one of which is guaranteed to put the audience in the holiday spirit.

The performers are Gage Stevens, Logan Sequist, Elke Mahoney, Piper Davidson, Lucy Knittle, Mallory Sequist, Emily Gianni, Ryan Juzek, Grace Taylor, Leo Rovetto, Owen Branch, Parker Guffey, Tess Day, Oliver Branch, Rudd Day, TJ Guffey, Emaline Ouellette, and Natalie Doehla.

The public is welcome at this free concert.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.