The piano students of Lynn Paparella will present their winter recital on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
Each participant will perform two pieces, one of which is guaranteed to put the audience in the holiday spirit.
The performers are Gage Stevens, Logan Sequist, Elke Mahoney, Piper Davidson, Lucy Knittle, Mallory Sequist, Emily Gianni, Ryan Juzek, Grace Taylor, Leo Rovetto, Owen Branch, Parker Guffey, Tess Day, Oliver Branch, Rudd Day, TJ Guffey, Emaline Ouellette, and Natalie Doehla.
The public is welcome at this free concert.