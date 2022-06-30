The Photographers Workroom, a group of eight photo-inspired artists based in Stowe, are offering a summer exhibit in the Art Barn, 2313 West Hill Road, from July 9 to Aug. 14.
A reception will be held Saturday, July 9, 4-6 p.m.
The artists’ work ranges from representational to abstract, and encaustic to sculpture. Artists include Nancy Banks, Christie Carter, Rosalind Daniels, Lisa Dimondstein, Kent Shaw, Marcie Scudder, Peggy Smith and Shap Smith.
The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m., or by appointment. More at photographersworkroom-vt.com.
