Olympic gold medalist Phil Mahre headlines the next installment of the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s Red Bench Speaker Series, Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.
The talk is hosted by Peter Graves, himself an 11-time Olympic Games announcer.
A Q&A will follow the interview.
Mahre, 63, a native of Yakima, Wash., is widely regarded as one of America’s greatest ski racing talents, along with his brother Steve. Phil was a member of three U.S. Olympic teams in 1976, 1980 and 1984, taking the gold in slalom in Sarajevo, and capturing a silver medal in slalom at Lake Placid’s 1980 games.
Despite those extraordinary performances, he is perhaps best remembered for winning the FIS Overall Alpine World Cup crowns from 1981-83. He won 27 individual World Cup races and competed as a member of the U.S. Ski Team from 1976-1984, making him the American male who has won the most overall World Cups.
The 1978 season brought the Mahre brothers to Vermont for the World Cup races hosted by Stratton. Phil won the giant slalom and Steve won the slalom. In both those races Ingemar Stenmark finished second.
The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
Register here: bit.ly/3uEyH13.
