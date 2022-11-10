Although Rob Mermin’s Parkinson’s Pantomime Project at the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute was canceled Sept. 21 due to COVID-19 exposure, he’ll be back on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Stowe Cinema at 1 p.m.
Mermin, who studied with legendary mime Marcel Marceau and also founded Vermont’s Circus Smirkus, has adapted basic pantomime and circus techniques to help people with Parkinson’s cope with movement limitations. These techniques include visualization, body language, articulation of gesture and creative use of imagery and space.
