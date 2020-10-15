Do you have Parkinson’s? Would you like to meet other people with Parkinson’s while getting some exercise and having some fun?
Join a free exercise class and get moving through another long Vermont winter. The classes are led by two physical therapists and meet Monday and Wednesday mornings at the VFW in Morrisville. In lieu of a class fee, optional donations to local charities are accepted.
Classes are limited to eight participants to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
Call Joanne Rauscher for more details at 802-917-2697.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.