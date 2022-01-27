The Green Mountain Club hosts two upcoming virtual speaker programs with leaders in the outdoors community.
Kara Richardson Whitely, author of “Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds,” is a mountain climber and advocate for the plus-sized community, who helps people of all kinds harness resilience for the path forward. “Moving Mountains: Overcoming Obstacles in 2022 and Beyond” with Whitely, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Perry Cohen had a dream of helping queer and trans people find joy in their bodies through hiking, backpacking, skiing and outdoor adventure, which he realized by creating “The Venture Out Project.”
Cohen’s talk is Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
The program — conducted virtually this year — brings together photos, videos and stories to inspire adventure and foster community in the outdoors. Both Whitely and Cohen redefine what it means to “be outdoorsy” and break down barriers surrounding diversity, access, equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation spaces.
Both events are free. Register at greenmountainclub.org.
