Kathy and Steven Light, founding members of Vermont’s The Fyre and Lightning Consort, will bring photos, videos, stories and music from their 500-mile walk through France, over the Pyrenees, through Basque country, the Rioja region and Galicia and Finisterre — “the end of the world” — on the Atlantic Coast.
The walk, known as The Camino Frances, has been a pilgrim route for over 1,000 years.
Their presentation touches on the various modern interpretations of being a pilgrim and on the medieval and contemporary history of the Camino. They will bring the sense of being in a walking “river” and bring tales of the people they met and places they walked by.
The Lights will accompany their talk by playing medieval and traditional music from northern Spain, Galician bagpipes, harp, lute, guitar, recorders, whistle and clarinet.
Kathy studied early music at Goddard College and Sarah Lawrence. Steven has a master’s in early music performance and taught instrumental music, music theory, composition and electronic music at a Vermont high school for many years. He is currently an adjunct professor in the NVU-Johnson University performing arts department.
The Lamoille Valley Osher talk begins at 1 p.m. sharp at the Stowe Cinema on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
