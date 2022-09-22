The Fyre and Lightning Consort

Members of Vermont’s The Fyre and Lightning Consort, will bring photos, videos, stories and music from their 500-mile walk through France.

 Courtesy photo

Kathy and Steven Light, founding members of Vermont’s The Fyre and Lightning Consort, will bring photos, videos, stories and music from their 500-mile walk through France, over the Pyrenees, through Basque country, the Rioja region and Galicia and Finisterre — “the end of the world” — on the Atlantic Coast.

The walk, known as The Camino Frances, has been a pilgrim route for over 1,000 years.

