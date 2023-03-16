Heidi Webb will speak at the Osher Lecture Series of Lamoille Valley on Wednesday, March 22, 1 p.m., to tell the story of Shelburne Farms and its evolution from a Vanderbilt mansion, built between 1886 and 1905, to a modern educational nonprofit.
It’s grounds, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the massive barns and the manor house are all available to visit. Each conversion has respected the land and the history of the estate. From the late 1880s until now, Shelburne Farms has been a leader in using innovate yet environmentally sound agricultural practices and breeding techniques.
