Cynthia Bittinger offers the talk “Vermont Women, Native Americans and African Americans: Out of the Shadows of History,” as part of the Lamoille Osher series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m., at Stowe Cinema, 454 Mountain Road, Stowe.
Bittinger will describe overlooked Vermonters who overcame prejudice to add to the stories of the Green Mountain State. It will also explain why we have Black Lives Matter signs, tax exemptions for tribal lands and why the Legislature passed a proposed constitutional amendment protecting “personal reproductive liberty” that will go to the voters in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.