Poetry from Northern Vermont: A Sense of Place will be the topic Feb. 19 at the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Osher lectures begin at 1:30 sharp. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. at the Commodores Inn restaurant, 823 S. Main St., Stowe. Refreshments follow the presentation. The lecture is free for Osher members, $7 for others.
Sigh Searles of Hyde Park will read from the poetry of Hayden Carruth, David Budbill and Leland Kinsey. He has lived in northern Vermont all his life, the last 50 years in Lamoille County. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English and education from Johnson State College. He was friends with both Carruth and Budbill and discovered the Kinsey’s poetry about three years ago. Next up, on Feb. 26: Green Mountain Club Executive director Mike DeBonis on hiking Vermont’s Long Trail.
Information: Ann Spearing, 802-888-7466; learn.uvm.edu/osher.