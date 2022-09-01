Onion River Chorus needs a few good singers.
The chorus begins rehearsals Monday, Sept. 12, at Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St., Montpelier, 7-9 p.m.
The fall program is designed to capture both the legacy of founder and longtime director Larry Gordon, and the post-pandemic exaltation of the current chorus. The program includes some of the greatest hits by English baroque composer Henry Purcell, Italian baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi and contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.
Vocal soloists and a small baroque orchestra will join the chorus for the pieces by Purcell and Monteverdi. The works by Pärt will be unaccompanied.
Two concerts are planned for Dec. 17 and 18 with Richard Riley, conductor.
Register with Cherie Staples at 802-476-2541 or skyearth1@aol.com.
