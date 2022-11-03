Emaline Ouellette, a senior at Stowe High School, has been selected to receive the eighth Haven Scholarship.
Emaline Ouellette, a senior at Stowe High School, has been selected to receive the eighth Haven Scholarship.
Ouellette, who hopes to study marine biology in college, has spent plenty of time on the water, in both her personal and academic lives:
Last winter she attended The Island School in the Bahamas, a hands-on environmental-based secondary institution.
She has also spent the past five years at sailing clubs in Burlington and Colchester and worked at the Mallets Bay Boat Club the past two summers, and she is captain of the Stowe swim team.
Ouellette plays field hockey and runs cross country for Stowe High, and she leads the school’s environmental club.
The Haven Scholarship was founded in memory of Haven Sterling Shonio. She grew up in Stowe and graduated from Stowe High School in 2013. She died in a car crash in December 2013 on her way home from her first semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
PJ Goldberg, owner of CollegeFind, established the scholarship. She helps high school students through the college process, and Shonio was one of her favorites.
“Because of her impact on my life and the desire to honor a bright talent and beautiful person I created the scholarship,” Goldberg said.
Sarah Evans, Maddy Milsark, Emma Buonanno, Hattie Moriarty, Jazmine McLane, Mackenzie Bruce and Jordyn Jackson are past recipients.
— Tommy Gardner
