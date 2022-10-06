William V. Kratt, 94, of Stowe, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
It is with profound love and admiration that William’s family announces his death and honor his beautiful life.
He was a successful businessman and engineer, a devoted husband, a loving family man and a kind steadfast friend to so many.
William was born on June 13, 1928, to William J. Kratt and Emily Kratt and was raised in Union, N.J. A skilled engineer educated at the Newark College of Engineering, William applied his craft as a serviceman in the Armed Forces during the Korean War and then as owner of his musical manufacturing company, Wm. Kratt Company.
Over the course of his career, William pioneered many innovations in the design and manufacture of pitch pipes, harmonicas and other tuning instruments and has held several patents as a leading manufacturer in the music industry. He was an active member of the Exchange Club of Union where he ran his business for over 50 years.
William met his wife Linda (Sieglinde) in 1961 when he was asked by a family friend to show her around during her first visit to America. They were married two years later, forging a loving bond that endured for the remaining 59 years of his life. They built a beautiful family together and raised four children in Warren, N.J.
William was an avid boater, sailor, skier, pet lover, fisherman and model airplane hobbyist. He and Linda were active members of the Short Hills Outing Club and Short Hills Ski Club. William loved the outdoors and would spend entire summers camping with his family in a field in northeastern Vermont, on land that he purchased as a young man.
A committed family man, William was an unwavering source of wisdom, support, kindness and love to his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. His family was always his top priority, and he was adored and admired by his children and grandchildren.
William’s relentless positivity and kind spirit was a centerpiece of his life. He had a genuine interest in people and an engaging spirit, spreading joy and positivity to all who crossed his path — no one could get to know a stranger’s life story or make a new friend faster than he could.
William died at home surrounded by the love and affection of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Kratt; his children, Martin Kratt, Christine Kratt, Susan Rubio and Christopher Kratt; his son-in-law, Christopher Rubio; his grandchildren, Gavin Kratt, Aidan Kratt, Ronan Kratt, Joseph Rubio, Brooke Rubio and Nolan Kratt; and his sister, Jean Bennette and family.
There will be a family graveside service for William’s burial in the coming days. At a later date, a celebration of William’s life will be held for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please support the wonderful health care workers who so expertly cared for William in his final days and who graciously care for so many others each and every day. Donations can be made to Stowe EMS, 350 S. Main Street, Stowe VT 05672 (ems@stowevt.gov); and Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morristown VT 05661 (lhha.org).
