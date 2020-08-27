William M. Cannon

William (Bill) M. Cannon, 82, of Stowe, died at his home, on Aug. 11, 2020, due to Parkinson’s disease.
He was the son of William P. Cannon (1891-1965) and Carolyn (Valla) Cannon (1891-2002).
Bill graduated from South High School, Worcester, Mass., in 1956 and Worcester Polytechnic College in 1960. He worked as a chemical engineer for 10 years prior to moving to Stowe in 1970.
Bill then worked in the restaurant industry with stints at Sister Kate’s and the Three Green Doors. He completed an MBA at Babson College in 1980, which lead to his work as an accountant for Onion River Sports for the next 33 years.
Bill was an outdoor sports enthusiast with a passion for running, skiing and biking. In 1971 Bill, Jack Nash and Barb (Smith) Nash started the Stowe Bike Club, which he was involved with for 41 years.
He was an engaging dining companion and excellent cook. His interesting perspectives on life will be missed, along with his lasagna.
He was pre-deceased by his four siblings, Carol A. Cannon, Paula Silverman, M. Christine Cannon and Robert T. Cannon. He leaves a nephew and niece, Mark Silverman and Dara Berger, and a good family friend, Julie Vennetti. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Janet (Moir) Cannon.
A private service will be held.
