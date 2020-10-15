William G. Russell, 83, of Waterbury Center and St. Cloud, Fla., died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Born at his family home (The Rock Bridge Cabins) in Moretown, he was the son of the late John M. and Eunice (Lyman) Russell. On July 13, 1963, he married the former L. Chila Brown in Waterbury.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Waterbury High School. He borrowed $100 from a local bank to attend Champlain College, but it didn’t work out for him as he only lasted one day.
He served his country for four years as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a bookkeeper and later moved into heavy equipment sales for Reynolds and Son in Barre. He became involved in a variety of business interests.
In 1971 he was the co-founder of the Palisades Corp. of Moretown, and found his passion in 1974 with the WG Russell Supply Corp. Starting in Waterbury out of the local railway station, he then moved his business to South Burlington, where he maintained a semi-retirement position as CEO until his death. While in Florida he was a mentor in a land development corporation.
Bill was a member of the York Rite bodies, Winooski Lodge #49 F&M of Waterbury, Mt. Sinai Temple #3 of Montpelier, and Elks Club #924 of Montpelier for over 44 years. He also was a lifetime member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Waterbury.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Chila Russell of Waterbury Center; one brother, John Russell, of Finley Lake, N.Y.; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Bill was predeceased by one sister, Blanche Shephard in 2002, and one brother, Richard L. Russell in 2015.
Memorial services will be held at the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center on Saturday Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. with burial to follow.
Memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Wesley United Methodist Church, PO Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676, or the Shriners Hospitals for crippled children, Springfield Mass., c/o of Mount Sinai Temple #3PO Box 742 Montpelier, VT 05602.
Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.