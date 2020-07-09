William A. McCollom

William Alexander “Bill” McCollom died early in the morning of June 29, 2020, his heart giving way as he slept at his home in Hartland.
He was a writer, school administrator, teacher, coach, and so much more; he viewed his life as a series of new adventures. He was a man of perpetual motion, and while he always enjoyed his solitary time on his mower on the farm he shared with his wife, Karen, he was a fixture at local ski mountains, tennis courts, bike trails, on theater stages, and in local organizations.
He was born in Orange, N.J., Sept. 13, 1946, and moved to Vermont at age 7 with his parents, Alexander Ewing McCollom and Constance Knight McCollom, and sisters Anne and Marion. The family eventually settled in South Woodstock, where he developed his love of adventure and the outdoors. He recalled a youth of rope swings, reckless biking on dirt roads and sledding with his sisters. He learned to ski on the rope tow at Suicide Six, and the sport of skiing would play a central role throughout his life.
He attended school in Woodstock, finished high school in 1964 at Holderness School in New Hampshire, and graduated in 1968 from Middlebury College, where he studied geography, was an All-America ski racer and played on the lacrosse team.
His professional career began with a teaching job at Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H., and a coaching position at Harvard University. He then taught at White Mountain School in Bethlehem, N.H. He met his wife, Karen Swenson, at a ski race at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl, and the two married in 1974. Shortly thereafter, they landed in Barnard, where Bill built a house and barn with the help of friends. Here Bill and Karen would stay for 44 years, raising their son Eric and eventually carving out a professional horse farm from an abandoned sidehill orchard. In 2018, Bill and Karen moved to the hills of Hartland and created a new farm, a place of great beauty and joy for them both.
Bill was part of the founding of what would become Killington Mountain School, first working as academic coordinator in the 1970s and then, after a stint as executive director of Vermont Alpine Racing Association, returning as head of Killington Mountain School from 1987 to 1998, a period when the school produced numerous Olympians and collegiate skiers. He loved his work with students.
Next, Bill was a contributing writer and editor at Ski Racing magazine. He worked for the publication for 15 years, penning over 300 original columns, many of which he compiled into his book, “The View From the Finish Line.” In 2011, he was inducted into the VARA Hall of Fame and received the Paul Robbins Journalism Award from the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.
Bill cared deeply about his professional life, but his jobs never defined him. If it involved the thrill of motion, he would try it: motocross racing, demolition derby, kayaking, sailboarding, mountaineering, heliskiing, mountain biking. Slower pursuits like tennis, golf, hiking, stone wall reconstruction, long walks with his eclectic collection of dogs, and marathon meals were always quite all right too. He loved music as well and performed regularly in community musicals.
An avid ski racer into his 70s, he rarely missed a race on the New England Masters circuit and filled his home with mugs and glasses as awards. He was an instrumental facilitator for the New England Masters, a role he relished. He was head of the Barnard School Board for a time, helping the town renovate and expand the old schoolhouse. Bill was instrumental in local work with the Vermont Land Trust, including preservation of Gilbert’s Hill, site of the first ski tow in the country.
In 2007, he became head alpine ski coach at Woodstock Union High School and his teams earned five state titles. He was a volunteer assistant coach at the school through his final winter.
Survivors include his wife Karen; his son Eric (wife Kristie Gonzalez); his two sisters, Anne Hennessey (husband Ray Hennessey and son Nathaniel Emmons) and Marion McCollom Hampton (daughter Sarah Hampton); and his grandsons William (Liam) and Andrew McCollom.
Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held, and a larger celebration of life will occur in the future. Written recollections or photos are welcomed on the Cabot Funeral Home website (cabotfh.com). In lieu of flowers, donation would be appreciated to the Vermont Land Trust, Woodstock Ski Runners, Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, or Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.