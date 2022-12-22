Walter Richard Bohler, 83, was born in Glashuetten-Hoechsten, Germany, in 1939 and died at his home in Stowe on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Walter and his wife, Renate, left Germany in 1965 for what they envisioned would be a one-year honeymoon in Montreal. After a year working on electrical systems for the new Montreal Metro, he departed for Connecticut, where he spent the next 30 years as an engineer for the Perkin-Elmer Corporation.
He developed a passion for skiing while growing up in the foothills of the Alps. Whether it was the beach or mountains, he loved being outdoors with his family. Weekends were devoted to family tennis, skiing, cycling, 10K road races and hikes. He was a seasoned chess player who taught the game to his children and grandchildren.
In 1986, Walter and his family relocated to Stowe where he took a position with Karl Suss in Waterbury as vice president of research and development. Soon thereafter, his career ended due to chronic progressive multiple sclerosis. At 54, his almost three-decade confinement to a wheelchair began. Finding solace in family and intellectual pursuits, he never once complained of his disability.
He found pleasure in the smallest things and was grateful for everything, never losing his zest for adventure and road trips. He spent most summer days sitting outside at his property in Stowe Hollow, enchanted by hummingbirds, bear, fox, deer and other passing wildlife.
He graduated from the Universitaet Konstanz in Germany. While working full-time and raising a young family, he received a master’s degree in electrical engineering and completed many business classes in the United States. He led research and development teams to many successful victories, including developing nine patents in various fields.
A true gentleman to the core, Walter leaves a legacy of compassion and kindness. He was interesting and genuinely interested in people, striking up conversations with anyone. Wine and dark chocolate were his daily vices. He found any excuse to celebrate and toast with champagne.
Because of his disability, visiting restaurants became increasingly challenging, but he always enjoyed summer dinners on Trapp Family Lodge’s patio. After his first visit to von Trapp Bierhall, it became his favorite place to dine in Stowe. The Bohler family is grateful to Trapps for being wheelchair accessible and providing Walter with many great memories over the past few decades.
Devoted to music and reading spiritual books in his later years, his office shelves were lined with authors like Henri Nouwen, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Sadhu Sundar Singh and Thich Nhat Hanh. He was quick to extend a helping hand to those in need. His generous spirit was evident several days before his passing: After receiving last rites, he thanked the priest for “bringing him to heaven” and invited him to dinner if he were to feel better.
He looked forward to Christmas and his annual tradition of selecting seven Christmas carols for the family concert, which took place after Christmas Eve dinner.
Walter Bohler was predeceased by his wife, Renate; and parents, Johannes and Rosa.
He is survived by his brother, Karl Bohler; sister, Juliana Strasser; son, Thomas Bohler (Maria); his daughters, Christine Bohler and Julia Robertson; his son, Matthias Bohler (Kathleen); and five grandchildren, Sam Robertson, Max Bohler, Finnley Robertson, Katrina Bohler and Johan Bohler.
We extend our appreciation to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice for taking such good care of him for the last 25 years and to his friends from Connecticut and Stowe who always stuck by his side.
Until his final day, he often expressed how beautiful life is and how lucky we were to experience it. COVID-19 was the fight of his life, and he fought like a warrior until he couldn’t. His last clear audible words were “Life. Keep it simple.”
