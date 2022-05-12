Virginia M. Blood

Virginia Marie Blood, 98, of Stowe, died peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2022, at The Manor in Morristown, with family at her side.
In her earlier years, Virginia worked for the R.S. Sturdivant Co. in the greater Boston area, which was later purchased by Westinghouse.
She married Leon James Blood of June 12, 1949, in Roslindale. Following their marriage, the young couple lived in the Mattapan and Stoughton, Mass., area for 35 years. Virginia stayed at home to care for her young family.
In 1985, Leon and Virginia moved to Waterville to enjoy their retirement and to be near their children. When Leon died, she moved to Copley Woodlands in Stowe, where she has since made her home.
Virginia was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stowe. She was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed cooking, watching classic movies, sewing, reading and gardening. She loved family time and telling her children stories of long ago.
Survivors include four children, Stephen Blood, and Richard Blood and his wife, Carla, all of Lake Elmore, Nancy Farara and her husband, Joseph of Haddam, Conn., and Neal Blood and his wife, Laura of South Burlington; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Leon in August 2017, and a brother, John Harris.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 728 Mountain Road, in Stowe with Father Jon Schnobrich, celebrant. Burial will follow in the family lot in the Mountain View Waterville Cemetery in Waterville.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
