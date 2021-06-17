Tyler Tillinghast Roberts, author and professor of religious studies at Grinnell College, Iowa, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Tyler was a professor at Grinnell College for 23 years and authored “Contesting Spirit: Nietzsche, Affirmation and Religion” and “Encountering Religion: Responsibility and Criticism After Secularism.”
Tyler was born in Hanover, N.H., on Feb. 10, 1960. He grew up in Stowe, and attended The Taft School. He graduated from Brown University and received his doctorate of theology at Harvard Divinity School in 1993.
In his free time, Tyler loved to cook, bike, swim and work in the garden. He was an avid reader and crossword extraordinaire. He loved music and in the years prior to his death was learning to play the guitar.
As a native New Englander, Tyler loved to return to the ocean, visit family and friends, and watch the Red Sox play. Above all, he loved spending time with his wife, Shuchi, and his children, Madeleine, Emma, William and Shivani, as well as a host of colleagues and friends.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Shuchi Kapila of Grinnell; his mother, Jane T. Roberts of Providence, R.I.; his sister, Amy M. Roberts of Scarborough, Maine; and his beloved children, Madeleine, Emma, Will and Shivani.
He was predeceased by his brother, Alexander S. T. Roberts, and his father, Wallace Roberts.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Herrick Chapel on the Grinnell College Campus in Grinnell. A reception will follow at The Grinnell House.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a memorial fund in a support of furthering humanities education. Condolences may be shared online with Tyler’s family on the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfh.com.
