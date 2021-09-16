Trine E. Brink, 76, died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, and a full obituary will be posted when available.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
