On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Tom Breuer, loving and faithful husband to Carol and father of four children, died unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 75.
Tom was born on March 17, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to David and Martha Breuer. He was the youngest of six boys on their farm, with large family and farm work ethic preparing him well to receive an engineering degree from the University of Illinois and subsequently to serve in the Navy under the legendary Admiral Rickover.
On June 16, 1968, he married Carol Parcheta from Elmhurst, Ill. They raised one daughter, Elizabeth, and three sons, Elliott, Matthew and Luke, in Winchester, Mass. They have been blessed with nine grandchildren, whom they cherished.
In addition to caring for his family, Tom was an accomplished entrepreneur and businessman who led multiple successful ventures over his career.
While successful in business, his passions extended over decades through extensive philanthropic work, hands-on involvement and personal mentoring in churches, organizations and ministries. His generosity with his time, talent and treasure was both broad and deep, firmly establishing his legacy.
When not leading his various businesses or engaging in philanthropic work, he enjoyed getting back to his Iowa dirt-farmer roots on his “hundred-acre wood” in the mountains of Stowe. There were tractors to drive, trails to cut, driveways to plow, bears to watch out for, and much more. Family and friends loved walking the trails with him and Carol whenever they visited.
Tom is survived by his wife, Carol; his four children, Elliott, Matthew, Elizabeth and Luke, and their four spouses, Paula, Kathrin, Doug and Stephanie; his brothers, Jim, Dick and Max; and his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron, Caelen, Daniel, Tucker, Joseph, Deborah, Jonathan and Botho.
Memorial services will be held in St. Albans on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. and in the Boston area in September 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Teen Challenge. (teenchallengeusa.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.