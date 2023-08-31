Timothy Patrick Mailly, affectionately known as “Pop Pop,” died peacefully with his loving family at his side, listening to his favorite “oldies but goodies” on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was 82.
Timothy was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Nov. 12, 1940, to Ida and Joseph Mailly. Tim grew up in Jersey City with his three siblings, Jack, Joe and Ronnie, and he adored them all.
After graduating from Dickinson High School in 1959, Tim honorably served in the U.S. Army.
After completing his service, Tim earned a degree in education at Jersey City State College and was employed as a social worker by Hudson County, N.J. Tim was instrumental in the formation of the Hudson County Social Workers Association in 1968. Through this work, Tim became an impassioned labor union leader, a role that epitomized his values and his commitment to building a more equitable world.
Tim was 28 when he met the love of his life, Linda Platt, and her two young sons, Stephen and Mark Ciolko. Two years later, Tim packed up his Volkswagen with the few belongings they had and brought his beautiful new family to Guilford. Tim, Linda and the boys settled into rural living and soon enough, they lived on a dirt road with two dogs, chickens and a pig; they had found their home in Vermont. The next year, Tim and Linda welcomed their third and final child into the world, their daughter Jenny.
In 1975, Tim earned a master’s degree in social services administration from Antioch College of New England and began a long career in state government. He and Linda, along with his beloved mother Ida, raised their children in Barre City, where they lived for 20 years. He served the state of Vermont in both direct service and administrative roles until he and Linda moved to Florida in 1996. Tim then worked for the state of Florida in their substance abuse division until his retirement in 1999.
Tim will always be remembered as the guy in the room with the greatest moral compass. He always led with his heart, and he was always looking out for those around him. He had an uncanny ability to share wisdom and to guide family and friends without preaching or passing judgment. Tim possessed a sense of calm that could relax anyone; he just knew how to make someone feel safe and at ease.
Tim had a lively sense of humor, a contagious laugh and a brilliant mind. He loved doing everything with his best friend Linda. Together they would share books, crosswords, movies, great meals and many belly laughs. Their travels brought them to beautiful countries, and together they marveled at the wonders of our universe.
Pop Pop was a devoted and loving family man. He was so very proud of his children, and he took great joy in being with his three grandsons, all of whom he was able to see blossom into wonderful young men.
Tim left this physical place in peace, believing he would ascend to a higher dimension to be with his son, Mark Ciolko, and mother, Ida, both of whom he adored and missed dearly. He was also predeceased by his father, brother, Jack and brother, Joe.
Tim is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Linda Mailly of Bluffton S.C.; his children, Stephen and Angel Ciolko of Rincon, Ga., Deidra Ciolko of Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and Jennifer and John Kimmich of Stowe; and his wonderful grandsons, David Ciolko, Joey Ciolko and Charlie Kimmich.
Pop Pop will also be missed by his loving sister, Veronica Scott; his niece, Erin Scott; granddaughter-in-law, Faith Ciolko; sister-in-law, Dolores Mailly; and several other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pop Pop’s life will be held later this year at the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, where his friends and family will honor his request for a party with plenty of music, stories, laughs and an open beer bar with plenty of Heady Topper, his favorite beer.
In Tim’s honor, please consider a donation to the Barre Community Relief Fund (barrett.com/barre-community-fund).
