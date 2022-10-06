Lt. Col. Thomas Patrick “Tom” McKenna, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2021, at his home in Stowe after a long battle bravely fought with heart disease.
His partner of over 30 years, Ann Dwyer, died just a few months earlier.
Tom was an only child, born in Davenport, Iowa, and grew up in Clearwater, Fla. Upon graduating from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tenn., Tom joined the U.S. Army as a Ranger-qualified infantry paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.
Tom graduated from West Point with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1953 and was commissioned in the infantry, spending a total of 22 years on active duty in the Army. He graduated from infantry officers’ basic and advance courses, as well as Command and General Staff College, and he earned a master’s in history from the University of Kansas. His military service included over 12 years overseas in Germany, Italy, Korea and Vietnam. He received numerous military awards including the Vietnam Campaign Medal with five campaign stars, and the Purple Heart.
He was an avid hiker and swimmer, summiting major peaks, including Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Fuji, The Matterhorn, Mount Olympus and Denali, and completing the Bosporus Straights cross-continental swim. Following retirement from the military, Tom worked as a numismatist and then as an author of numerous writings on military history.
His book, “Kontum: The Battle to Save South Vietnam,” earned him the 2013 Colby Award.
He served as president of the Vermont Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and as Vermont department commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Tom is survived by his eldest son, P.G. McKenna, of Ventura, Calif., and grandsons Jesse and Reece McKenna; and his youngest son, Casey McKenna, of Fort Collins, Colo., and granddaughter Alexandria McKenna.
Lt. Col. Thomas Patrick McKenna was a very beloved friend, partner, son, father and grandfather, and demonstrated for all, a life well lived. His final resting place is in the Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.